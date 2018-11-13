Metro Council members propose differing ITEP guidelines

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, two Metro Council members are proposing differing sets of guidelines for consideration when the council takes up Industrial Tax Exemption applications.

After Councilman LaMont Cole offered his proposed guidelines for manufacturers seeking property tax breaks in the East Baton Rouge Parish last week, Councilman Matt Watson sent an email to council members late Monday with an alternate set of guidelines. Watson’s proposal will not be up for a vote Wednesday, but he says he wants colleagues to be aware there is an alternative to consider.

Essentially, the two proposals differ on two key issues: 1) job creation levels and 2) whether a company can apply for ITEP after construction has begun.

Cole’s guidelines, which have the backing of Together Baton Rouge, state a project should create at least 25 permanent full-time jobs or 15% of the company’s pre-project baseline employment to qualify for ITEP.

Watson’s proposal requires a project to create only a net increase in permanent full-time jobs, as required by state law.

Both proposals make exceptions to those rules, however, for projects that meet other standards, such as those that prevent the closure or relocation of a company site. Cole also makes exceptions for circumstances of financial exigency, environmental considerations or “other special circumstances” determined by the council. Watson includes exceptions for projects providing “substantive competitive advantage” and environmental benefits.

Cole’s proposal also says the council can deny projects that do meet the standards, should it find “compelling circumstances.”

The two sets of guidelines diverge over when ITEP requests can be granted. Cole’s proposal states the council should not approve tax breaks for projects in which construction has already commenced. Watson says that contradicts the state’s ITEP procedure.

Both proposals say qualifying projects should be new facilities or expansions of existing facilities, and routine maintenance should not qualify. They also agree ITEP recipients should not be eligible for Enterprise Zone incentives to “prevent stacking abatements on the same project.”

Watson’s proposal requires an LED return-on-investment analysis that shows the project will have a “net positive return on investment for the parish within 15 years.”

The two councilmen met Tuesday night to discuss their proposals, Watson says, adding that he believes they can come to some consensus on job creation. But he maintains there are some areas where he will not budge.

“I still cannot support any guidelines that contradict state law/procedure,” Watson says in a text message this morning. “I cannot support any guidelines that undermine having guidelines in the first place—like being able to deny a project that meets the guidelines or creating ‘special circumstances’ to approve projects that do not meet guidelines.”

Cole did not return calls or emails requesting comment by this morning’s deadline.