Metro Council to consider reopening airport director search Wednesday

The Metro Council will weigh in, once again, Wednesday on whether it should reopen the search for a new airport director or hire the interim director for the job instead.

Councilmembers Barbara Freiberg and Dwight Hudson placed an item on the agenda to authorize consulting firm ADK to initiate a “fast-tracked” continuation of the search for 30 days. The firm facilitated the first search effort earlier this year, which Freiberg spearheaded, but the Metro Council failed to come to a consensus behind any of the selected candidates, resulting in top three hopefuls removing their names from consideration.

Freiberg says continuing the search would come at no cost to the city-parish, although others disagree. The council approved a $40,000 contract with ADK in March to help find and vet candidates, and Freiberg says the firm could continue the search as part of that contract.

“I would like to take advantage of them to see if it’s possible to find other candidates,” says Freiberg.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks—who, like Freiberg, was on the search committee—argues it would cost additional money to reopen the search because they would have to pay the firm to come to Baton Rouge and conduct interviews.

“To get the full benefit, we would have to spend more money,” Banks says.

But Freiberg contends that because the firm has already been through the search process, ADK may be able to conduct interviews via Skype at no cost. She adds that she talked to ADK two weeks ago and they are ready to reopen the search if the council approves the measure.

Meanwhile, councilmembers LaMont Cole and Erika Green have another item on Wednesday’s agenda to appoint interim aviation director Mike Edwards to the permanent position. Banks also supports hiring Edwards for the job.

Search committee member and state Rep. Barbara Carpenter says that after all the time, effort and money already spent on finding a new airport director, she doesn’t support another search, which she also says would cost more money.

“It’s come up before the council several times already,” Carpenter says. “Personally I’m comfortable with the direction airport is going in now. I’m OK with the current leadership.”

Hudson, however, remains supportive of the extended search for a new director if it comes at no cost like Freiberg says it will.

“A robust national search is best practice for East Baton Rouge,” he says. “We ought to remain committed to that.”