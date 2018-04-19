Metro Council approves plans for Templeton Ridge subdivision, changes to TND ordinance

The Metro Council, at its zoning meeting on Wednesday, unanimously approved the concept and land use plans for Templeton Ridge, a 692-home planned unit development proposed near Zachary.

The 200-acre development will be located at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 964 and will include amenities like a pool house and paths for walking and biking.

Developer Prescott Bailey anticipated the council would approve the plans, adding construction of the development’s infrastructure and roads likely will not begin until early 2019, with the construction of homes to follow by the end of the year.

Southern Lifestyle Development, the company behind Conway in Gonzales and the Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central, is developing Templeton Ridge.

In other news, the council also approved changes to the city-parish’s Traditional Neighborhood Development ordinance, to allow for parking in front of grocery stores and possible drive-throughs at future businesses.

The changes were made in response to plans to build a Sprouts supermarket in Rouzan, the Southdowns-area TND acquired in January by John Engquist and Charles Landry.