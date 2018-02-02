Metairie investor buys four Melrose East properties for $8.6M

Amid the flurry of activity from investors buying and flipping apartments in Melrose East, a New Orleans investor has jumped in, purchasing four multifamily buildings over the past month in the area just north of Mid City.

Nola Developers LLC, an investor from Metairie, bought the Cabana Gardens apartments Cezanne Square apartments, Degas Manor and apartment building at 854 N. Donmoor in four separate deals totaling just under $8.6 million.

The sellers of the properties are two limited liability companies—Block Investors and Ryer Investors—managed by Ryan Bodin of New Orleans. Bodin bought the properties as investments.

“I made money on them,” he says. “The market has been so crazy and hot lately. I had the opportunity to sell them and make some money and that’s what I did.”

Melrose East continues to draw interest from investors seeking to buy in an affordable area that’s centrally located in Baton Rouge. The neighborhood benefits from its proximity to Mid City and Baton Rouge Community College. It’s home to the campus of the Ardendale urban village and David Trappendal’s newly-renovated Ardendale Oaks apartment community.

Bodin says his decision to sell was, in part, motivated by investors buying and renovating other complexes in the area like the Aspens Apartments across from Ardendale. That complex sold in September for $6.2 million.

“It’s the upside and potential in Melrose East,” Bodin says. “I would love to buy near LSU, but it’s just too expensive.”

Chris Gremillion, a commercial agent with NAI/Latter & Blum’s multifamily division, represented Bodin in the transactions.