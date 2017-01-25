Merrill Lynch to open second Baton Rouge office at City Farm

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is expanding in the Baton Rouge area with the opening of a second office at 1800 City Farm Drive, Building Two, between NAI/Latter & Blum and Cypress Title.

The second office will officially open Monday, says Merrill Lynch’s Resident Director Eric Waechter, who will lead the new office.

Nine financial advisors will be located there. Merrill Lynch will retain its downtown office at 445 North Blvd., Waechter says.

“There was no more space available in the building so it made sense to open a second location,” he adds.

Merrill Lynch has had a presence in Baton Rouge for 65 years. The global firm provides wealth management and investment services for individual clients and businesses. It is a part of Bank of America Corp.

Waechter says the City Farm office will provide the same services as the downtown location.

“We’re growing and trying to be accessible to our clients in multiple locations,” he says, adding that the new location has been in the works for about a year.

The City Farm, located off Jefferson Highway, was an attractive location for the firm’s second office because it’s centrally located and the building could be customized to meet Merrill Lynch’s needs, Waechter says.

—Alexandria Burris