Meet Shannon White, Besh Restaurant Group’s new CEO

When John Besh stepped down from his company amid numerous sexual harassment allegations, it was a woman named Shannon White who made the announcement, The Times-Picayune reports.

White also announced that she would be taking over as CEO of Besh Restaurant Group.

The New York native went to high school in the New Orleans area and started working for Besh restaurants about six years ago.

As chief executive of BRG, she will lead about 1,200 employees and more than a dozen restaurants. One of her first challenges will be facing the public scrutiny cast onto the company after a NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune investigation revealed allegations of sexual harassment within the company. The report cited 25 women who collectively described their experiences within BRG.

