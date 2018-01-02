Meet the 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

Business Report and Junior Achievement this morning announced the individuals and companies to be honored at the 2018 Business Awards and Hall of Fame gala in April. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate: Newton Thomas, CEO, The Newtron Group

Business Person of the Year: Diane Allen, President/Partner, Diane Allen and Associates

Young Business Person of the Year: Chad Foster, President/CEO, Gator Millworks

Company of the Year (100 or more employees): ITI Technical College

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees): General Informatics

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March 27 issue of Business Report and honored at a banquet on Thursday, April 12, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge.

Individual tickets are $80 per person. Tables of 10 are $750. Sponsors of the event are Capital One and Franklin; presenting sponsor is Hannis T. Bourgeois. Get details and ticket information.