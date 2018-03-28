Meet the 2018 Baton Rouge Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees

For 35 years, Business Report has been honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live.

This year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges and profiled in Business Report’s new cover package, are certainly no exception. The honorees include business leaders who persevered to build their own businesses from the ground up as well as those called upon to lead their family businesses into the next generation.

Along with telling their stories and spotlighting their accomplishments in the new issue of Business Report, all of this year’s honorees will be celebrated at a special event on Thursday, April 12, at Crowne Plaza. This year’s honorees are:

The 2018 gala kicks off with a cocktail and buffet reception at 6:30 p.m, followed by the awards presentation for this year’s honorees at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $80, and tables of 10 are available for $750. The sponsors are Capital One, Franklin and Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs. Get complete event details and tickets.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement.

