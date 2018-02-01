Meet the 18-year-old owner of a Denham Springs antique furniture shop

Rivers Dupree began selling refurbished dressers, vanities, tables and chairs in online marketplaces when he was 15 years old.

Dupree—the subject of Business Report’s new Entrepreneur feature—eventually brought his goods to the Antique Village in Denham Springs, where he managed three booths in well-known shops like the Rusty Rooster.

And while the August 2016 flooding left many devastated, it brought new opportunity for the now 18-year-old Dupree—owner of Rescued Revisions, an antique furniture shop.

The building Rescued Revisions currently occupies took on five feet of water, forcing one business to close and making way for Dupree to rent the space a year later, opening 12 months after the flood. “When I started this, I always knew my dream was to have my own store,” he says.

After nearly seven months in business, Dupree is making his mark at the Antique Village. “A lot of people come in and tell me they bought a piece from me when I was in someone else’s store,” he says.

Dupree also has customers who are still rebuilding and stop in looking for the perfect addition to their home. He says he owes his success to the support of the community and the foot traffic in the Antique District.

Read more.