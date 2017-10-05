McCandless quits Baton Rouge airport commission amid flap over new director search

Andrew McCandless has resigned from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport Commission, which he served on for eight years and has chaired since February. He submitted his resignation Tuesday night, after the commission’s monthly meeting.

McCandless says he stepped down from the advisory body because he’s “looking to focus on other initiatives,” and also because “I didn’t think I was very effective in my role as chairman.”

He declines to elaborate. But earlier this fall, McCandless was outspoken about his frustration with the lack of a national search for a new airport director. Ralph Hennessy has been serving as interim director of the airport since January, when his longtime boss Anthony Marino retired after several decades.

At the time of Marino’s retirement, several Metro Council members indicated their interest in conducting a national search for a new director. More recently, however, support has grown to give Hennessy the job permanently.

The Metro Council’s say in the matter is critical because it serves as the actual Airport Authority, which has power over the airport. The airport commission merely serves in an advisory capacity.

In August, McCandless told Daily Report he didn’t have a problem with Hennessy’s performance over the past nine months. But he believed it was important to interview candidates from outside the market who may have new, fresh ideas about how to attract more direct flights to the regional airport.

“Hennessy’s a strong candidate,” McCandless said at the time. “But best business practices for a public body dictate that you do a search and see who is the best candidate for the job.”

McCandless says he stands by his previous comments.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg has taken up McCandless’ cause on the Metro Council, proposing a resolution that would create a search committee for a new director. Councilman Trae Welch, who has served on the airport commission for years, has filed a competing measure that would name Hennessy as permanent director. The Metro Council will take up both measures at the Oct. 11 meeting.

Cleve Dunn Jr. succeeds McCandless as chairman of the airport commission.

