McBride named president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System

Michael McBride has been named president and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, the organization announced today.

He will succeed longtime chief executive John Finan Jr., who is retiring on Feb. 19.

“We have been blessed with the tremendous leadership of John Finan for the last 21 years,” says Sister Barbara Arceneaux, regional minister of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, in a news release.

McBride is joining the health system from CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston, where he most recently served as senior vice president and president of suburban hospitals. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center in Colorado.

“Mike McBride’s experience in Catholic healthcare brings a unique and exciting complement to the accomplished leadership of our ministry teams,” says James Moore, chairman of the hospital system’s board of trustees, in the release.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System is the parent company of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Gonzales, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette and Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.