Mayor Sharon Weston Broome expands $300K Baton Rouge government contract study

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s planned disparity study—a review of how often city-parish contracts are awarded to women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses, among others—has been expanded to include more small and medium-sized companies.

The new language, added in recent weeks, expands the scope of Broome’s study, which is pending Metro Council approval because of its $300,000 price tag. Broome is asking the council to take that money from excess sales tax collections.

The mayor issued an executive order last November to change the “culture” of city-parish contracting in an effort to increase the amount of work going to disadvantaged business enterprises—defined by the federal government as firms with majority ownership by socially and economically disadvantaged groups. She had vowed to tackle the issue on the campaign trail and one of her transition team committees concluded that too few minority-owned firms participated in city-parish contracting.

Asked why the additional language was added, Broome, who is in Washington, D.C. this week, says in a statement that she’s had requests to add a small-medium business component to the study, and she’s obliged. She adds that the intent of the study is to make sure all groups have access to public work.

The study was deferred this week at the council meeting, which only had eight members present for parts of the meeting.

“Once we are certain that everyone feels represented in the study, we will bring it to a vote,” Broome says.

Councilman Buddy Amoroso says he has worked with the mayor’s administration since the executive order first came out to try to add a small- and medium-sized business component, adding he couldn’t have voted for it otherwise.

Typically, smaller businesses are local businesses, Amoroso says. Adding the language is a good way to make sure local firms have a shot at city-parish contracts.

“The thing about it is this does not set up a quota system,” Amoroso says. “This basically establishes a goal the city has that so much of the business would be given to small businesses, medium-sized businesses, DBEs and veteran-owned enterprises.”