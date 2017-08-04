Mayor hits the road to pitch tax plan

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced a series of public meetings to gather feedback on her Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) property tax plan.

Broome went public with her desires for the 5-mil property tax last month and has since released a preliminary list of transportation projects—many of which were in the failed Green Light Plan II. The proposed tax would raise around $445 million over 30 years, money that would pay for construction on new and existing road projects and an update to the advanced traffic management center on Harding Boulevard.

The public meetings will outline details about the BTR plan. Once the public feedback tour is complete, the Metro Council will then vote on whether to rededicate the existing half-cent sales tax (from road projects to transportation and beautification work) and add the new property tax to the Nov. 18 ballot.

Broome announced five meetings over the next month and will add more dates and locations to the list. Currently set meetings (all held between 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.):

Aug. 7: Bluebonnet Library

Aug. 15: Jones Creek Library

Aug. 17: Charles Kelly Community Center

Aug. 29: Zachary Library

Aug. 31: Jewel J. Newman Community Center