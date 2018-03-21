Max Gruver hazing death gets Phi Delta Theta booted from LSU campus until 2033

LSU has kicked the Phi Delta Theta fraternity off campus until at least 2033, in response to Max Gruver’s hazing death. The ban is effective immediately, the university says in a statement.

The fraternity’s Louisiana Beta Chapter engaged in behavior last September that LSU says violated the university’s Code of Student of Conduct, specifically alcohol, hazing and endangerment policies.

Gruver, a Phi Delt pledge, died in September after being forced to participate in a game where pledges were allegedly forced to drink if incorrectly answer a question about the fraternity.

Last week, a Baton Rouge grand jury indicted four men in connection with Gruver’s death, including Matthew Alexander Naquin, 20, of Boerne, Texas, on a felony negligent homicide charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Three others were indicted on a misdemeanor charge of hazing: Sean-Paul Gott, 21, of Lafayette; Ryan Isto, 19, of Baton Rouge; and Patrick Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a maximum of 30 days in jail. The national chapter of Phi Delta Theta shuttered the LSU chapter soon after Gruver’s death.

Since Gruver’s death, LSU has revamped its system for overseeing Greek organizations and incorporated harsher penalties for fraternities and sororities engaging in dangerous behaviors. A bill to make hazing a felony offense in Louisiana also is making its way through the legislature.