Mauser investing $10M in Geismar plant

The Mauser Group, a German-based industrial packaging company, plans to invest $10 million in a new packaging and logistics facility in Geismar, near the company’s major industrial customers.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Mauser Group CEO Hans-Peter Schaefer announced the project today. The Geismar site was a logical choice for the project because of Mauser’s continued growth in the region.

“Louisiana is a global leader in the production of petrochemicals, with the Geismar area of Ascension Parish being one of our most important production hubs for this vital industry,” Edwards says. “Mauser’s selection of Louisiana and Geismar signals their recognition of our growth in this sector and the importance of ramping up customer service to support the most important manufacturing markets in America.

The 40,000-square-foot facility is expected to improve the company’s delivery service, with routes of fewer than 5 miles replacing out-of-state delivery channels for key customers.

Mauser USA, which is part of the Mauser Group, will operate the facility, which be located on a 5-acre site in the Talon Industrial Park on Louisiana Highway 30, between Interstate 10 and River Road.

Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., says the project is an opportunity to further diversify Ascension’s employment base.

The project’s initial phase will support the packaging needs of chemical manufacturing customers in the Geismar area, and is expected to create 28 new jobs with salaries averaging around $58,000 a year plus benefits.

The project has the potential to expand to a second phase that would yield 19 additional jobs, LED says. The facility will produce custom-engineered plastic shipment containers of industrial chemicals. Additional phases will include steel and other forms of packaging in response to industry demand.

Louisiana Economic Development began working with Mauser USA on the project in December 2015.

The company is expected to utilize LED FastStart as well as the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.The Mauser Group serves the agrochemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical sectors in addition to the food and beverage industries.

