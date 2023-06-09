Maurice Velasquez Leadership & Management: Executive and management training improves collaboration and company alignment [sponsored]

Maurice Velasquez Leadership & Management specializes in helping executives, managers and supervisors become more effective and cohesive in their leadership, collaboration, and decision-making to help all their departments become high-performing teams.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Maurice Velasquez, Founder Phone: 225.505.2823 Address: 7844 Jefferson Place Blvd., Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: mauricetraining.com

The primary avenue Velasquez uses is a powerful and proven training program he has designed from over 20 years of helping clients locally and across the country, both in the profit and nonprofit sectors, of different sizes and from multiple industries. The training is a four-day program tailored for each individual client based on an initial assessment he does with the leaders. He then follows up with reinforcement coaching over several months to help the leadership teams implement the skills successfully and ensure that it produces greater efficiency and greater alignment throughout the organization.

“When executives, middle managers and frontline supervisors are collaborating better, it has an immediate positive impact on employees, morale, team culture, performance, and growth” says Velasquez, who started the company as Team Real World in 2008, but recently rebranded it after the pandemic to meet client needs better.

Read the full story.