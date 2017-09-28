How Mathew Laborde went from lost teenager to CEO

Mathew Laborde has come a long way.

Ten years ago, he was a lost teenager who refused to pick up a book and voted “biggest procrastinator” by high school classmates, Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature. Now, he’s the founder and CEO of Elifin Realty, a real estate startup working with financial institutions.

Laborde’s turning point came when a teacher encouraged him to read up on topics he felt passionate about, like business. The teen picked up a copy of Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal, which piqued his interest in real estate.

Then, armed with advice from his uncle and mentor about doing whatever it takes to learn more about the business, Laborde picked up a phone book and began knocking on the doors of commercial real estate offices in Baton Rouge.

“Not one of those people called me back or would even take a meeting with me,” he says. Eventually, one firm did give him a chance and by the time Laborde was 19 he was both a full-time student and a full-time real estate agent at Keller Williams Commercial—and he hasn’t slowed down since.

