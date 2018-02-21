Matherne’s launches online grocery shopping service from downtown Baton Rouge location

Matherne’s customers can now order groceries from the market’s downtown store via their cell phone, tablet or desktop computer.

The store says it has expanded its services to include online shopping to give customers a more convenient shopping experience.

“It’s another great way of moving the shopping experience forward for our customers,” says owner Tony Matherne in a statement. “Particularly with our downtown Baton Rouge customers, we see this as a great fit in the business district, being able to offer an on-the-go option.”

Customers can create an account and select from a wide range of in-store items, including those advertised in a clickable circular. At checkout, customers can schedule a time for in-store or curbside pickup. No minimum purchase is required.

Matherne’s recently announced that it will be the anchor retail tenant of LSU’s Nicholson Gateway Project, a mixed-use development of student housing, restaurant and retail space currently under construction on Nicholson Drive, between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive.

