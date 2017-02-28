Massey’s closes store near LSU north gates

After nearly four and a half years in business, the Massey’s Outfitters at 3340 Highland Road just outside the north gates of the LSU campus closed at the end of December.

Real estate broker Hank Saurage, who owns the building where Massey’s was located, says the store’s New Orleans-based owners told him the location wasn’t doing as well as had been expected.

When the store announced its opening in July 2012, Massey’s said that its LSU location would cater to the student population and focus more on biking and running gear, as opposed to the camping and hiking gear the Towne Center location sells. But it’s not clear the regional retail chain ever gained a foothold among students, especially with long time retailer The Bicycle Shop directly across the street.

Saurage says he has a couple of letters of intent from potential tenants interested in taking the 6,000-square-foot space.

“We don’t know yet which way we want to go,” he says. “We can divide the space or lease it to a single tenant. We have a couple of options.”

One option that is not on the table is a new restaurant. The former Massey’s space is adjacent to Five Guys, across from Chipotle Mexican Grill and down the street from several fast-casual chain restaurants in the College Row at Northgate development.

“There are enough restaurants in that vicinity,” he says. “You don’t want to oversaturate the market.”

Saurage says he hopes to make a decision on the space in the next couple of weeks. Massey’s is continuing to pay rent through June.

—Stephanie Riegel