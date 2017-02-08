Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ TV series filming in Louisiana

Marvel has begun filming in Louisiana this week on a new comic book-based TV series called Cloak and Dagger, state officials announced today.

Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, both part of the Walt Disney Company, will produce the project, which features a teen superhero couple from Marvel Comics. The series will air on the Freeform network, formerly known as ABC Family.

TV crews are filming the show in New Orleans.

“Louisiana delivers the perfect creative landscape for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger as well as providing exceptional resources for production talent and a business-friendly environment,” says Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel’s head of television, in a prepared statement.

The production is something of a win for Louisiana’s film and television industry, which has taken a hit since the state Legislature rolled back a generous tax incentive program for the industry in 2015.

“We know Marvel had the ability to consider other locations, and due to their confidence in all the things we have to offer, they have wisely chosen Louisiana,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson says in a statement. “LED will work hard to ensure that they continue to have a best-in-class production experience here in Louisiana. Our goal is to remain the state of choice for these projects.”

Some of Marvel’s other notable projects include the films The Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, and the TV shows Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.

