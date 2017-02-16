Marucci acquires Pennsylvania bat maker

Marucci Sports has expanded its growing sports empire after acquiring Pennsylvania-based wood bat manufacturer Victus Sports, the Baton Rouge-based company announced today. Terms of the deal were not released.

Marucci says it saw shades of itself in Victus Sports, which supplies wooden bats to Major League Baseball players, similar to Marucci. A Marucci news release announcing the deal calls Victus “a rising star in the baseball world” and a “new, disruptive, innovative brand” with an obsession toward making quality products.

“This acquisition made perfect sense,” say Marucci co-founder and CEO Kurt Ainsworth in a prepared statement. “Victus adds value to Marucci’s culture and balance sheet, so it is accretive in every way.”

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Victus bills itself as a custom wood bat maker that uses unique color finishes and logo designs.

“We were inspired by Marucci from the beginning,” says Victus co-founder and CEO Jared Smith in a prepared statement. “They have a tremendous team of great people, and we share their hunger for success.”

Read the full release from Marucci.