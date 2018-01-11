Market, location spurs investor group to buy Port Allen hotel

The 65-room hotel Comfort Suites Port Allen hotel on North Westport Drive has sold for an undisclosed amount.

Siya Ram 12, a limited liability company managed by a group of investors, bought the hotel from J.L. Associates in a deal that closed on Dec. 27.

Manish Sthanki, a broker with Marcus & Millichap, who represented the buyer and the seller, says the seller, who was part of a group that built the hotel in 2001, sold the property out of a desire to diversify the group’s portfolio.

“The unique thing about this property is that it’s along Interstate 10. It’s very visible and the revenue of the property was consistent and stable,” Sthanki says. “The outlook for the hotel market in that area is pretty strong. You’re very close to downtown and to LSU. Investors felt very good about that property.”

