How many people are really working in Louisiana?

While 108,700 people are officially unemployed in Louisiana, that figure nearly doubles when including the people who would like to work and those employed part time because of economic reasons.

A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers up several different measures of labor underutilization, aside from the traditional calculation of unemployment that is almost universally used in political and policy discussions. These numbers include people who are “marginally attached to the labor force” and have looked for work sometime in the past year but aren’t officially counted as unemployed because they haven’t looked in the past month. The numbers also include people who aren’t currently looking for work because they think jobs aren’t out there for them.

So how does Louisiana stack up using these metrics? Much like the official unemployment rate, Louisiana’s labor underutilization rate is “significantly higher” than the national rate, according to the BLS.

The state’s unemployment rate is at 5.1%, compared to 4.4% nationally. Since 2014, Louisiana’s unemployment rate has been higher than the national average, a trend largely attributed to the state’s oil and gas downturn following the collapse of oil prices at the end of 2014.

Similarly, using the broadest measure of labor underutilization, Louisiana’s rate of 9.7% is higher than the national rate of 8.5%. All told, the state’s official unemployment number of 108,700 jumps to 207,000 when using the broader metrics.

Stephen Barnes, director of LSU’s Economics and Policy Research Group, says he’s not particularly surprised to see Louisiana’s labor underutilization hovering above national numbers. While the health of the economy is mixed here, the discrepancy between the state and national rates is largely attributable to the downturn in oil and gas.

“We don’t necessarily see lots of oil and gas workers filing for unemployment, but the general slowdown in those regions has caused employers to pull back across a whole range of industries and the regional economies slow (especially Houma and Lafayette),” Barnes says.

Another factor that could potentially weigh on the state’s labor force is the cooling off period descending upon Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and New Orleans for the types of massive construction projects that supercharged those regional economies in recent years. But that shouldn’t have nearly the impact as the oil industry collapse.

One bit of good news for Louisiana: The rates of labor underutilization and unemployment in the state dropped from 2016 to 2017.