Manufacturing, construction make up 20% of Capital Region jobs, BRAC finds

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today published its annual regional workforce report which provides insight on high-demand skilled occupations and associated training.

The report focuses on five industries projected to experience high growth in the coming year: construction, manufacturing, health care, professional and business services, and technology. In addition to providing data about industry and occupational growth, the report advises job seekers and students as to which high-growth, high-wage occupations are likely to present the best career opportunities.

Key takeaways from BRAC’s 2018 workforce report are:

Technology job growth has fully rebounded from the Great Recession, with total job employment hitting a 10-year high;

Manufacturing and construction jobs account for 20% of all jobs in the Capital Region’s labor market area;

While Pipefitting and Machinists have the highest median wages among skilled craft occupations, they have some of the lowest rates of people completing training;

Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers and registered nurses are projected to have the highest number of openings in 2019 among all occupations.

Read the full report.