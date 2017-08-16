Manufacturers urge slowdown in approvals for LNG export projects

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s last name. A previous version was incorrect. Daily Report regrets this error.

A lobbying group representing manufacturers is pushing back at the ever-increasing wave of liquified natural gas exports originating from United States.

As Bloomberg reports, the Industrial Energy Consumers Alliance sent a letter Energy Secretary Rick Perry today asking for a moratorium on U.S. approvals for projects that send LNG to other countries.

“It’s a stunningly breathtaking amount of natural gas that could be exported,” Paul Cicio, the group’s president, says.

The organization represents manufacturers that depend on cheap energy to fuel their factories. The letter says LNG exports could drain as much as two-thirds of U.S. natural gas resources by 2050.

