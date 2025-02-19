Making a career move? AI may be your first interview

Companies around the globe increasingly are using generative AI tools for recruitment and hiring, specifically for AI-assisted resume screens and AI-conducted interviews.

As the Harvard Business Review reports, understanding how companies are leveraging AI for hiring is now critical for professionals contemplating a career move.

Coach and author Marlo Lyons writes that identifying your skills outside of what can be automated will help job candidates clearly articulate how their capabilities can complement or even enhance new technologies as they proliferate a professional field.

“Develop a strong narrative that shows recruiters and hiring managers your unique, AI-resistant capabilities,” the author writes. “Start by mapping out your current work. Determine which tasks might soon be accomplished through AI and automation or whether your entire job could become obsolete.”

One important note: While AI isn’t expected to entirely replace recruiters, Lyons writes, many organizations are relying on AI-powered applicant-tracking systems to screen potential candidates for applicable skills. That’s why it’s important for candidates to include even the most basic core competencies―think keywords―in your resume to ensure AI doesn’t determine you aren’t qualified for a role.

Harvard Business Review has more tips for getting hired. A subscription may be required.