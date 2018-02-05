Majority of Americans oppose increasing offshore drilling, Pew survey finds

More Americans now oppose expanding offshore oil and gas drilling in U.S. waters than favor it, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

The survey of 1,503 adults, conducted from Jan. 10-15, found that 51% of Americans opposed opening more waters for drilling, compared to 42% of those favoring such a move. The share of Americans who favor expanded offshore oil and gas drilling has declined 10 percentage points since 2014, Pew says.

The survey shows attitudes about expanded offshore drilling are divided by age and political party, as well as by where people live. People who live within 25 miles of a coastline are less supportive of offshore drilling than are those who live farther from a coast.

The Trump administration in January announced plans to expand oil and gas development in the Atlantic and Pacific. Florida was granted an exemption from the drilling plan. State attorney generals in at least 12 states also are pushing back at the plan, The Washington Post reports.

