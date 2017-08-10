Magpie Cafe landing at Pointe-Marie development

Magpie Cafe plans to regularly bring food and drinks to a satellite location for events at Pointe-Marie, a large traditional neighborhood development near L’Auberge Casino Baton Rouge.

Eventually, Magpie owners Lina and James Jacobs hope Pointe-Marie will be the site of their next permanent storefront.

Starting sometime next year, the owners plan to bring coffee, food and wine to a “pavilion” structure located at a large village center that will host public events.

The green space is part of the first phase of the 120-acre Pointe-Marie project, which has been in the works for several years and will eventually feature commercial, residential and public uses. Developers are billing it as a “village resort” similar to Seaside, Florida.

The area will also feature a bandstand, amphitheater and events like farmers markets and food truck roundups, according to the Pointe-Marie website.

James Jacobs says the move is Magpie’s next foray into an up-and-coming part of town that he believes will become a destination for Baton Rougeans. The satellite location is also part of an effort by Magpie to branch out into more community events.

“The beauty of it is we know from our experience that Baton Rouge is really lacking really beautiful green space like this,” Jacobs says. “This is going to be a wonderful thing where we’ll be able to facilitate events.”

The two envision bringing wine events, supper socials and cooking demonstrations, among other things, to the neighborhood. Jacobs does not have a timeline for when Magpie would be a permanent commercial tenant, and the developers did not return phone calls seeking comment.

—Sam Karlin