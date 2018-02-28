Macy’s opening first Backstage outlet shop at the Mall of Louisiana

Macy’s will transform nearly 16,000-square-feet of space on the first floor of its Mall of Louisiana department store into a discount retail shop called Macy’s Backstage.

The store-within-a-store will be the first Macy’s Backstage in Louisiana. The national retailer is seeking to lift sales by offering deeply-discounted merchandise and is doubling down on initiatives like Macy’s Backstage.

The outlet shop competes with chains such as TJ Maxx and Marshall’s. CEO Jeffrey Gennette—in a mid-February conference call—credited Macy’s better-than-expected holiday sales to the fast-growing Backstage outlets. Macy’s stores with Backstage outlets saw their sales rise about 7%, The New York Post reports.

The Baton Rouge location will open this spring, with discounts ranging from 20% to 80% off traditional retail prices.

Macy’s has 52 Backstage locations throughout the United States. Only seven are freestanding Backstage outlets stores.