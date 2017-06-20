Luxury apartment complex going up near Juban Crossing

Construction is underway on an upscale multifamily development at 10077 Juban Crossing, near the Juban Crossing shopping center in Denham Springs.

Alabama-based Doster Construction Co. broke ground on The Springs at Juban Crossing in March. The project—located just northwest of Rouses—comprises 12 buildings with a total of 272 one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhome-style apartments with ground-level private entrances.

Wisconsin-based Continental Properties bought the land from Juban Crossing developer Stephen Keller in March. Continental paid $3.8 million for the 17.3-acre parcel.

Construction work on the development is expected to be completed next summer, but residents will be able to move into the first building in the first quarter of 2018, says Robert Austin, a Doster Construction project manager.

The development will have garages, a resort-style swimming pool, a fitness center and a clubhouse.

Doster Construction, one of the largest real estate development firms in Alabama, also built the Springs at River Chase in Covington, another Continental property.

The Alabama company recently announced that it was awarded the contract to complete the $15.5 million expansion of Lakeside Villas at 2455 Weldwood Drive, just off Interstate 12 near Millerville Road in Baton Rouge. The complex is owned by Key Real Estate of New Orleans.

—Alexandria Burris