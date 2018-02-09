LSU’s Will Wade competing in March Madness-style competition to help local charity

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is used to competing on the basketball court. Now he’s competing in the nonprofit arena.

Wade is one of 24 college basketball coaches from across the nation competing in the second round of the “2018 Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge.” The March Madness-like competition—which began on Jan. 2 with 48 coaches—tasks each college coach to get their fans to cast votes for them and the charity of their choice.

Wade is supporting the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Voters have until 10:59 a.m. on Sunday to help advance Wade and the BRYC to the third round of the competition. So far he’s raised $7,500 for the local charity, which provides support for high-achieving, under-resourced high school students to enter, excel and graduate from college.

The further the coaches advance in the competition, the more money they raise for their respective charities. The winning coach gets $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Wade could not be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline. But Leigh Phillips, BRYC director of development and communication, says winning the competition would help the charity provide support services to a larger pool of local high school students. Next year, BRYC will have 275 high school fellows and up to 300 graduates.

To help Wade win, BRYC has been sending daily emails reminding its supporters and students to vote. Supporters can cast one vote per day for a coach’s charity, but Phillips says they can get around that by voting on different devices like smartphones, tablets and desktops. Fans also can vote via Twitter using the hashtag #timeout2vote and #coachwillwade, and on Instagram with a picture of someone making a timeout gesture and the hashtags #timeout2vote and #coachwillwade.

West Virginia’s Bob Higgins sits at the top of the leaderboard in round two. Wade has a lot of ground to make up between now and Sunday. He currently ranks No. 20. Only 16 coaches will advance to the third round.

Get more information and cast your vote.