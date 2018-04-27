LSU’s Ed Orgeron kicking off Parade of Homes party

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron will be the featured speaker at the May 3 kickoff party for the Parade of Homes, the Capital Region Builders Association’s annual showcase of the most innovative houses in the Baton Rouge area.

Orgeron will discuss his professional relationship with Traditions Construction LLC, the local company that handled his home’s renovation.

As a way to “elevate” the event, the kickoff party will this year take place at the South Stadium Club in Tiger Stadium, says Krystallin Schexnayder, CRBA’s director of marketing, featuring a cocktail reception and buffet-style dinner provided by Hannah Q Smokehouse.

The kickoff fiesta serves as a celebration for those CRBA members whose projects are being featured in the 2018 Parade of Homes, which takes place the weekends of May 12-13 and May 19-20. The parade is free to the public, with homes open on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets for the kickoff party can be bought here.