LSU’s economic impact on East Baton Rouge Parish is some $1.8 billion

LSU has an estimated $1.8 billion economic impact on East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a study done by the Economics & Policy Research Group at the E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Today’s update of a study initially published in February calculates the collective economic impact of all eight LSU campuses at the parish level. Statewide, LSU has an impact of $5.1 billion.



“This study demonstrates that LSU is found in every parish of our state, helping to solve the biggest challenges we face in Louisiana,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in a news release. “Through education and research, we are creating the economy of tomorrow by improving today’s quality of life.”



The study excludes the financial impact of LSU’s athletic programs as well as a number of other factors that would increase the university’s economic impact, including the role of college graduates and faculty as job creators, the role of the university in bringing in outside talent and business, and lifetime earnings of graduates. See the report.