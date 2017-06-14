LSU will name medical marijuana vendor on Thursday

The LSU AgCenter is expected to announced Thursday which vendor it has selected to run its medical marijuana program.

Ashley W. Mullens, an AgCenter spokesperson, declined to divulge the vendor’s name, but seven companies bid for the contract to make products like tinctures, oils, powders and capsules derived from the marijuana plant. The LSU Board of Supervisors will take up the contract at its June 22 meeting.

Gov. John Bel Edwards last year signed legislation that set in motion a functional medical marijuana program, a process that is expected to take at least 18 months. The drug should be available to patients in Louisiana by late 2017 or early 2018, according to LSU officials.

Both LSU and Southern University are contracting with private companies to produce the drug, and 10 distributors throughout the state will be allowed to sell it. LSU’s facility will be in an undisclosed, secured location.

Southern University is slightly behind LSU’s timeline. Janana Snowden, director of the Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants, says the school will have a contract signed by August or September.

“We’re looking to begin a contract in August,” Snowden says. “Once that contract begins … we hope (the vendor) can do it as soon as possible.”

Mullens declined to say whether LSU’s program will be operational by the end of this year, deferring instead to pending statement.

Louisiana has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana programs in the country, allowing only patients with a handful of serious diseases—like cancer and muscular dystrophy—access to the drug.

The state also prohibits the drug in smokeable forms, and LSU AgCenter officials have said they will remove the component of the plant that produces a high.

Columbia Care Louisiana, CB Medica, GB Sciences Louisiana, Citiva LA, Southern Roots Therapeutics, Fourrier House and Terah Holdings applied to be LSU’s partner for the program. The pool was narrowed to two finalists, but Mullens declined to name the companies or say when the decision was made.

—Sam Karlin