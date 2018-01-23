LSU sets ambitious online education goal for flagship campus: 30,000 students

More than 30,000 students currently attend classes at the LSU campus in Baton Rouge and Provost Richard Koubek wants at least that many enrolled as online students by 2025.

“You’re not going to get there incrementally,” Koubek tells Business Report. “You have to change the paradigm.”

LSU’s ambitious goal isn’t necessarily unrealistic, says Jennifer Mathes, director of strategic partnerships with the Online Learning Consortium, though she declined to comment specifically on the odds of success as she’s unfamiliar with the university’s strategic plan.

Regardless, LSU has hired Sasha Thackaberry as associate vice provost for online and distance education, in the pursuit of that 30,000-student goal. Thackaberry hails from Southern New Hampshire University, a small liberal arts college, that, with her help, has seen tremendous enrollment growth in online courses.

She’s being asked replicate her success at LSU.

