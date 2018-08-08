SEC schools partner to develop online platform for entrepreneurs

As part of a broader effort to keep, grow and establish companies in the South East, LSU is partnering with other SEC universities to develop an online platform that will connect experienced entrepreneurs with university-affiliated startups in need of executive management.

LSU says more than 50 entrepreneurs have already registered on the Southeast Executives-on-Roster, or Southeast XOR, online platform, where they can browse the profiles of more than 35 initial university startup companies in the system.

“Last year, SEC universities were responsible for over $4.6 billion in total research expenditures, resulting in more than 1,400 new patent applications, 500 issued patents and 65 startup companies,” says Andrew Maas, director of the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization, who, along with other SEC transfer directors, created the platform.

Available to all eight LSU campuses across the state, Southeast XOR allows entrepreneurs to review a larger talent pipeline in a central, user-friendly space. Entrepreneurs can access the portal through an application and qualification process.

All 14 SEC universities have been involved in the year-long development of the Southeast XOR collaboration.

The online tool marks LSU’s latest effort to boost its entrepreneurial talent pipeline. In May, the E.J. Ourso College of Business graduated its first two students who double-majored in Entrepreneurship as part of the college’s new paired degree program.

Though Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge will not be affiliated with the university, several LSU faculty members from the entrepreneurial department and LSU Innovation Park will teach sessions for the newly formed program, which starts in September.

Read the full announcement from LSU.