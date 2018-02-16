LSU President F. King Alexander to lawmakers: ‘Get out of our way’

Calling LSU one of the biggest economic engines in the state, University President F. King Alexander capped off a statewide speaking tour today by telling lawmakers to “get out of our way” and fix the looming budget cliff in the coming weeks.

The remarks were a preview of the arguments he plans to make to legislators starting next week as they try to solve a $994 million fiscal cliff during a special session. The speech was the final stop in a statewide speaking circuit designed to tout LSU’s economic impact and lay out a vision for solving the state’s most pressing issues.

Last year’s state budget, which didn’t cut LSU, has caused a surge in interest from students for the upcoming year, as well as the largest new faculty cohort in a decade, Alexander said.

“We do not want the state to derail this momentum,” he said. “They can get on the train or get off the tracks.” Gov. John Bel Edwards has made similar arguments, pointing to an uptick in applications to the state’s flagship as a consequence of fully funding higher education last year.

Along with the speaking circuit, Alexander has been meeting with editorial boards throughout the state to rally support for a February fix to the state’s fiscal cliff. If lawmakers can’t reach an agreement and wait until June, students, parents and faculty would be left in limbo and recruitment would suffer, Alexander said.

LSU officials have made perennial pleas to the Legislature not to cut higher education in the past decade, with little success. Universities face more budget cuts this year if legislators can’t find a way to raise revenue or cut other areas of the budget.

Alexander also touted a recent economic impact study conducted by LSU that found the university system accounted for $5.1 billion in economic output last year and supported—directly and indirectly—2.6% of the state’s employment. The school was integral in the state landing DXC Technology, which announced a 2,000-job center in New Orleans last fall and for which LSU will provide research support and updated curriculum for computer science students.

“They wouldn’t be in Louisiana if they hadn’t worked with LSU every step of the way,” he said.

Alexander also laid out the tenants of a strategic plan the university is embarking on to tackle Louisiana’s dismal rankings in areas like health care, education and the economy. The areas LSU will focus on include coastal issues, energy, the environment, health, education and the arts.

