LSU President F. King Alexander to education leaders: bolster K-12-to-college pipeline

LSU President F. King Alexander today implored education leaders to help boost the state’s K-12-to-college pipeline, building on an initiative that in recent years has brought virtually every 6th grader in East Baton Rouge Parish schools to visit the state’s flagship university.

“We have a danger that we will leave the next generation less educational and economic opportunities than any generation before them,” Alexander said at the monthly Lunch With the Supe meeting.

The issue has taken on a heightened importance in recent years. Declining state aid has made recruiting more important to LSU, and, as Alexander pointed out, the U.S. is falling in rankings of college graduation rates among young people. Plus, the state’s burgeoning tech industry has a long-term workforce need that has spurred education leaders to bring STEM curriculum to the forefront of K-12 curricula.

“Our graduation rate doesn’t start at orientation,” Alexander said. “It starts in preschool.”

He highlighted efforts to give more parents information about which courses students should be taking in K-12 classrooms, and said the effort to bolster the pipeline will have to come in part from private funds. LSU is developing its own “report card” to determine how the school is doing in attracting local students to the school.

Alexander’s speech came a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards presented a doomsday budget that assumes lawmakers find no additional revenue to fill a $1 billion “fiscal cliff” that will be created when a series of temporary sales taxes expire in June. That budget included steep cuts to higher education. Alexander before his speech urged lawmakers to fix the budget crisis in February, rather than wait until June. Waiting, he warns, will leave students and parents unsure of whether universities and scholarship programs will be funded.

“We want the fiscal cliff issue solved, and solved early, so we don’t worry our students and our parents and the community,” he said.

Despite the doomsday budget scenario, Alexander said applications to LSU are up 32% this year. The governor highlighted the uptick earlier this month, attributing the rise in interest to last year’s state budget, which fully funded higher education.

