LSU, OLOL join ‘elite group’ with new partnership

LSU and Our Lady of the Lake are launching a collaborative program that will link engineering graduate students with clinicians to tackle high-profile health care problems, officials announced today.

The “think-tank” style partnership is the product of five years of talks between the hospital and LSU, which will be one of around 12 universities throughout the country with such a program.

“We do it with roads, we do it with bridges, we do it with electronics, just about every other type of engineering there is,” LSU President F. King Alexander says. “Why not apply all of those technologies and knowledge of solving problems to health care?”

Ideally, OLOL officials will work to identify problems, and students and faculty will help find solutions, Alexander says.

OLOL President and CEO Scott Wester says the hospital and LSU join an “elite group” of providers and schools throughout the U.S.—Johns Hopkins University and Northwestern University among them—with similar partnerships. Georgia Tech University is the only such school in the South.

LSU already has 15 students in an undergraduate capstone program that partners with OLOL. The new program will include the formation of a master of science in health care systems engineering. Students and faculty will also seek research grants and try to improve health outcomes at OLOL’s facilities in Baton Rouge.

The hospital is kicking off the program with $500,000 in funding, and Alexander says the school will likely find other donors to sustain it in the future.

Ultimately, other health care providers will likely join the program, says Craig Harvey, associate dean of the college of engineering at LSU, creating a consortium of health and academic experts working to solve common industry problems.

The list of problems laid out by OLOL officials are wide-ranging, but the partnership mainly focuses on making health care more efficient. Dr. Tonya Jagneaux, OLOL’s medical co-director for quality and safety, says students, faculty and OLOL staff will work to integrate technology more seamlessly, reduce wait times for patients and lower the costs of care, among a host of other things.

“We’re the best country for (medical) discovery but it doesn’t reach the people who need it,” Jagneaux says. “We’re going to take the lead in our region.”

—Sam Karlin