LSU narrows down provost candidates  

An LSU search committee has scheduled public interviews on campus with four candidates over the coming weeks as it continues to seek a replacement for former Executive Vice President and Provost Richard Koubek, who left LSU this summer to take over as president at Michigan Technological University, the school announced today.

Among the four candidates is Stacia Haynie, who served as dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences before being named interim executive vice president and provost. Haynie will be interviewed on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The other three candidates are all from outside Louisiana. They include University of Kentucky College of Law Dean David Brennen, who has been at UK since 2009. He will interview on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

On Tuesday, Dec. 4, University of Idaho Provost and Executive Vice President John Wiencek will interview. He is also a professor of chemical engineering at Idaho’s land-grant university. He developed and implemented the university’s strategic plan and worked to realign and reorganize the university in order to achieve its enrollment goals.

Indiana University Executive Dean Larry Singell, who is a former editor of the Economics of Education Review, the leading journal in the economics of education, will be the last to interview on Thursday, Dec. 6.



“As part of their interviews, candidates will speak at open forums to which all members of the LSU community are invited to attend. We encourage your participation in this important process,” the search committee says in a prepared statement. “An online survey will be made available to provide feedback on the candidates that will be shared with campus administration and members of the search committee.”

The LSU executive vice president and provost search committee has full details on the candidate interviews, including times and locations, as well as links to all of the candidates’ résumés.