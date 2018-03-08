LSU to induct two into business hall of distinction

Claire L. Cagnolatti and Maurice J. “Skip” Robichaux III will be inducted into the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction at a banquet taking place on March 16.

Cagnolatti is vice president of chemicals for HSB Solomon Associations LLC, a performance improvement consulting firm in Dallas. Robichaux is a partner with KPMG LLP.

“Claire and Skip are successful professionals and outstanding volunteers who have surpassed the criteria we use to determine our Hall of Distinction members,” Richard D. White Jr., dean of the E. J. Ourso College of Business, says in a news release. “They are a credit to the college.”

The Hall of Distinction, established in 1996, recognizes individuals who make significant contributions in business, academia, government and the community.

Cagnolatti—an LSU graduate who obtained a degree in chemical engineering in 1978 and a master of business administration in 1982—is credited with breaking gender barriers in her field, having been the first female in nearly every position she held, the news release says.

Robichaux graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1983 and has been with KPMG for more than 30 years—starting in the New Orleans office before moving to Houston and Denver.

He currently serves as the state and local tax leader for the firm’s western office and has experience in federal, state, and local income and franchise taxes as well as sales and transaction taxes.

