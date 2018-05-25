LSU hosting new forum to help minority and female-owned businesses land university, state contracts

LSU’s supplier diversity program will be holding its first “How to Do Business” forum next month, which aims to help minority and female-owned businesses learn how to become a supplier for the state government and LSU system.

Local agencies including the South Louisiana Minority Council will also help business owners craft elevator pitches and become a certified minority-owned or woman-owned business.

The forum falls under the program’s mission to increase minority opportunities and inclusion in the LSU system, says Barbara Robillard, LSU supplier diversity manager for procurement services.

Registration is required for the free event, which will be held at the Lod Cook Alumni Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 21. The event is open on a first come, first served basis for up to 500 attendees.

