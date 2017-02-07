LSU hopes to have first crop of medical marijuana ready by end of year

LSU expects to hire a contractor for its medical marijuana program by June, with the first crop expected to be ready by the end of the year, WBRZ-TV reports.

The university, which along with Southern University is the state’s authorized medical marijuana grower, says it will soon begin taking offers from contractors to produce the first crop.

“We’re looking for somebody who will be able to provide the quality product for the patients in Louisiana who will be using the medical marijuana product,” says LSU Professor Dr. Ted Gauthier.

He says there has quite a bit of interest from potential contractors both inside and outside Louisiana, adding he expects roughly 10 finalists to compete for the contract.

LSU has said it expects at least $11.3 million will be needed for a seed-to-sale production facility, and the contractor is expected to pay for the facility.

The law calls for the marijuana to be grown indoors, the facility to be located off LSU’s campus and for students not to be involved. When officials select a contractor, the university will not release the location of the facility.

“There will need to be a perimeter fence, for example there will be surveillance cameras both inside and outside the facility,” Gauthier says. “There will be restricted access even within the facility and restricted access even from room to room.”