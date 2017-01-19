LSU hopes to find next live Mike the Tiger mascot by August

As the search for its next live tiger mascot continues, LSU announced today that it hopes to have Mike VII arrive on campus with the incoming freshman class in August.

Renovations on the tiger habitat will begin in April and are scheduled to be complete in August, LSU says.

LSU is also working to have the tiger habitat accredited as a tiger sanctuary, and the university has decided that its next live tiger mascot will not go into Tiger Stadium on home football game days, but will be out in his yard seven days a week.

“Becoming an accredited sanctuary means that LSU has met high standards of excellence in animal care and is operating ethically and responsibly. LSU believes that these changes are in the best interest of the longevity and ethical management of the LSU tiger mascot program,” reads a news release from the university. “By having Mike in his yard on game days, it ensures that fans are able to see him throughout the day.”

The university formerly let Mike VI—who was euthanized in October after battling a rare form of cancer—choose whether or not he wanted to attend games.

Mikes IV, V and VI were all donated to LSU from rescue facilities. LSU has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1956, and LSU says it does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.

“By becoming an accredited sanctuary, LSU is demonstrating its commitment to worldwide tiger conservation and hopes to raise awareness about the dwindling live tiger population and the plight of tigers kept illegally and/or inappropriately in captivity in the U.S.,” says LSU. “The tiger habitat and LSU’s animal care plan are licensed by the USDA. The facility, tiger and animal care program are inspected annually to ensure that the facility and the program are in compliance with the Federal Animal Welfare Act and other USDA policies and guidelines.”

LSU says its attending veterinarian, Dr. David Baker, is seeking a young male tiger as the university’s next live mascot.