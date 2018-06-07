LSU gear, pilates, pizza and burgers on tap in latest wave of openings at Highland Park Marketplace

A second Bengals & Bandits location, a second Pilates Plus and brand new Jabby’s Pizza are all opening in Highland Park Marketplace in the next few days.



Bengals & Bandits will open its second Baton Rouge location on Friday, says owner Eric Hedrick, who has also operated a shop in Lafayette since 2013. The original Bengals & Bandits store is on Highland Road, just outside the LSU Northgate.

Hedrick’s store launch coincides with the fourth phase of retail openings in the 150,000-square-foot shopping center located at the corner of Old Perkins Road East and Highland Road, and developed by Brian Douglas Campbell.

To celebrate its grand opening this weekend, Pilates Plus is offering free classes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The fitness center, which has another location in Southdowns, is introducing two new classes.



On Monday, Jabby’s Pizza will open. The quickfire pizza concept will use a fully revolving oven to cook pizzas. The owners could not be reached for comment this morning. Burgersmith will also open its fifth location at Highland Park next month, Hedrick says.