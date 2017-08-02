LSU game day shuttle service returning to CATS lineup

After a one-year stint on the DL, CATS will resume its Touchdown Express shuttle service for LSU home football games this season.

The service had run for several consecutive years until being cancelled last year because of the “strain” placed on CATS vehicles and staff following the August floods.

“We are thrilled to bring back Touchdown Express for LSU’s 2017 football season, which promises to be an exciting one for the Tigers,” CATS CEO Bill Deville says in a news release.

The service provides rides to and from LSU home games starting three hours before kickoff. The last shuttle leaves the campus about one hour after the game ends.

Tickets are $10 per person round trip, but riders can purchase a season pass for all six home games for $50 before Sept. 9. Tickets go onsale at brcats.com Aug. 14.

Touchdown Express has five pickup and dropoff locations: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, I-110 underpass downtown, Hotel Indigo, Hampton Inn Downtown and the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino.