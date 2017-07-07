LSU extends enrollment deadlines to court TOPS students

LSU is extending its enrollment deadlines indefinitely for the upcoming academic year to court TOPS students who may have been scared off by the state’s ongoing fiscal troubles.

The university has not settled on a new date for when it will stop accepting applications and orientation deposits, says Ashley Arceneaux, LSU’s director of presidential and policy communications. Applications were originally due April 15, while the deadline for orientation fees was May 1.

It is unclear how much enrollment at Louisiana’s flagship university may be lagging, if at all, for the upcoming academic year. Lawmakers last year cut funding to the popular TOPS scholarship for the first time ever, but restored the money for the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

The school releases enrollment numbers after the 14th day of classes each semester.

“Anecdotally, we know TOPS is a really big deal to Louisiana students,” Arceneaux says. “The uncertainty we’ve seen in TOPS made people concerned about how they’re going to pay for college.”

A Louisiana resident taking 15 hours of class in the upcoming academic year will have to pay around $11,374 in tuition and fees, according to LSU’s fee schedule. The highest TOPS award covers nearly $7,500 of that, leaving TOPS-recipients with $3,911 due to attend a year of school there.

While lawmakers funded the TOPS program and did not cut higher education this year, they are staring down the barrel of more than $1 billion in potential cuts to state spending next year if nothing is done to restore a planned tax cut of 1% to the state sales tax. Lawmakers raised the sales tax last year, giving Louisiana the highest combined local and state sales tax in the country, but included a provision that ends the tax hike next year.

In a statement Friday afternoon to Daily Report, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration says the governor is beginning conversations with lawmakers on a plan to avert the fiscal cliff, and hopes to receive “constructive input” in the coming months.

Arceneaux says the university is “hopeful” there will be no cuts coming to TOPS or university budgets, and argues the fact that lawmakers found common ground to fully fund colleges and the scholarship this year bodes well.

“We’ve come out of this long legislative session with a fully funded TOPS and no cuts to higher education,” she says. “That took a lot of bipartisan work.”

