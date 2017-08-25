LSU business college expanding student resources with Office of Business Student Success

Beginning Monday, undergraduate students at the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business will have additional resources to help them succeed academically and in the workplace.

The Office of Business Student Success will be housed on the second floor of the Business Education Complex and structured into four operating areas: undergraduate academic services, diversity and inclusion, international experience, and professional developments.

“We’re changing the way that we provide student services,” says Ashley Junek, assistant dean of OBSS. “OBSS takes our services to the next level with a new, more holistic approach including an additional focus on professional development.”

OBSS staff will work closely with the LSU Olinde Career Center, the LSU Center for Academic Success and faculty members within each of the business college’s departments.

Students also will have access to career coaching, an internship manager and job interview prep. Additionally, counselors will help students design academic plans and direct them to resources that help overcome difficulties.

The office will also focus on recruiting and retaining students in underrepresented groups, and be responsible for preparing initiatives that help prepare undergraduates for the business world and global markets.

“The college’s strategic plan refers to building upon strengths to sharpen competitive edges. That is what we are doing with OBSS,” says Richard White Jr., dean of the E. J. Ourso College of Business. “We make it easier for students to be successful through academic counseling, career coaching, study abroad and diversity programming. Our aim is for each student to find a rewarding career that fits his or her goals.”