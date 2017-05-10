LSU board approves land sale for CATS north Baton Rouge hub

LSU’s Board of Supervisors has approved a land sale for a new Capital Area Transit System transit hub in north Baton Rouge.

The CATS Board of Commissioners in April approved the purchase of property located next to LSU Health North on Airline Highway from LSU and Louisiana. The LSU board gave its OK this past Friday.

“This is an exciting next step that puts us closer to opening an improved hub that will greatly benefit our riders and businesses in North Baton Rouge,” CATS CEO Bill Deville says in a prepared statement.

The purchase is still contingent upon an environmental clearance from the Federal Transit Administration because CATS plans to use federal funds to build the facility on the land.

The north Baton Rouge Hub is one of four permanent transit hubs CATS says it plans to build in the coming years. The agency also says it’s looking into alternative funding streams for that growth, including naming rights to transit hubs and shelter stations.