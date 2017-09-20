How an LSU biologist’s research is helping curtail future global food shortage

Scientists are using the research of an LSU biologist to make significant gains in engineering a resilient high-yield crop that can be turned into food to sustain anticipated growth in the world’s population.

James Moroney, an LSU Department of Biological Sciences professor, shared his research on how photosynthesis could positively impact agriculture productivity at a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation workshop in 2011. Since then, scientists working on RIPE, a project supported by the foundation, have made significant strides in engineering a high-yield crop.

“This project is like a dream,” Moroney says. “I always considered my work on algae to be basic research. I have been interested in how algae became so efficient at capturing CO2 for photosynthesis. It is really fun to see that our work on algal photosynthesis might someday help improve crops and perhaps boost food production.”

The United Nations estimates the world’s population will reach 10 billion people by 2050 and that food production must be increased by 50% to sustain everyone.

Read more.